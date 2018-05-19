The Nagaland Board has declared the results of HSSLC and HSLC examination held this year. Students can now download their results from the official website of the Nagaland Board of School Education. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 or HSLC is 66.01% this year.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board results for the academic year 2017-18 has been released by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on its official website on May 18, 2018. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check their results online at www.nbsenagalnad.com. According to reports, the overall pass percentage of the students in Class 10 has been recorded to be 66.01%. It has been learned that the while that of Class 12 Arts stream students is 73.42%, for Commerce stream is 73.75% and for Science stream is 84.39%.

Benrithung l Jungio, student of Don Bosco Hr.Sec.School, Wokha is the topper of Arts stream who has secured 457 marks equivalent to 91.40%. From the commerce stream, Marina Yashmin, of Pranab Vidyapith Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur has scored 486 marks equating to 97.20% and Virienuo Emilia Solo of Kohima Science College, Jotsoma from the science stream has scored 458 marks equating to 91.60% who turned out to be the toppers in the respective streams.

While in the HSLC or Class 10 examination, Vivotsonuo Sorhie is the topper scoring 98.33%. While two students Sherry Jindal and Raj Paul, shares the second rank with 97.83%. Leishembi Ng Lyting has secured third rank with 97.50%. Moreover, all the toppers will be awarded by the NBSE. There will be an award from the side of the Governor of the state and the Manik Bhattacharjee Foundation will bestow the Manik Bhattacharjee Award upon the three toppers of Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

ALSO READ: HBSE Haryana Board class 12 results 2018 declared @ bseh.org.in, know how to download

Students can check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2018 by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website: www.nbsenagalnad.com. Click on the link that read, “Results for HSSLC & HSLC 2018” Students will be directed to a new window where they have to click on any one of the two links that read, “HSLC 2018 Gazzete” or “HSSLC 2018 Gazzete” Download the desired result gazette and check for your roll number. Students can also avail their results via SMS and to get the same, they must type:

NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 54242

NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 54242

RESULT<space>NAG10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 58888

RESULT <space>NAG12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 58888

ALSO READ: NIFT UG & PG Admissions 2018: Final results of entrance exam announced @ nift.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App