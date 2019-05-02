Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 @ http://nbsenagaland.com/ : The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is soon going to declare the results for HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations. The official announcement about the results stated that the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is going to release the results on May 2, late in the afternoon.

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 @ http://nbsenagaland.com/ : The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is soon going to declare the results for HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations. Scheduled to release on May 2, 2019, the results will be available on the official website of NBSE. The students who sat for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website and track all the latest updates regarding the results. The students can go on any of these websites for the updates – http://www.examresults.net, http://www.indiaresults.com and http://www.exametc.com.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2019 date and time announced:

The official announcement about the results stated that the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is going to release the results on May 2, late in the afternoon. The students should keep a check as the result HSLC (Class 10) examination 2019 will be available on the official websites only.

Here’s how to check your result via SMS:

To find out the results of HSLC (Class 10) examination 2019 via mobile phone, the students need to type RESULT<space>NBSE10<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

To find out the results of HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2019 via mobile phone, the students need to type NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send the same to 560702.

The students can also find out the result of HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2019 via SMS by just typing RESULT<space>NBSE12<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

Knowing result via SMS is a very rapid method and many students use it. The students should remember that when the results get declared, the website gets down because of traffic and then, they can rely on SMS and mobile phones.

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) conducted the HSLC examination 2019 in the month of February and it ended in the same month, while the HSSLC exam started from February 12 and ended on March 4. The results will also be mentioned on the notice board of the office. The Nagaland Board of School Education has instructed the heads of registered institutions to take away the mark sheets, pass certificates and other documents between May 3 to May 7 during office hours.

