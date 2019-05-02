Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) had announced the result date earlier May 2, 2019. To save you from the chaos, we have listed 5 simple steps to check your scores via these websites. If you cannot use the internet or want to save time and check scores via SMS, we have also mentioned how to check scores via mobile phone and SMS.

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 @ http://nbsenagaland.com/: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) had announced the result date earlier May 2, 2019. Today, the results for HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) will be announced and the students who sat for the examination can easily go on the official websites to check. The students are eagerly waiting for the result to release and should also keep a check on the website to get updated about the latest developments.

To make the process easier for you, we have listed down the websites from where you can check your results. Take a look!

1. www.nbsenagaland.com

2.www.newsnation.com

3. www.exametc.com

4. www.jagranjosh.com

5. www.ExamResults.net

6. www.knowyourresult.com

7. results.amarujala.com

8. www.indiaresults.com

To save you from the chaos, we have listed 5 simple steps to check your scores via these websites.

1. Visit the official website i.e. nbsenagaland.com

2. Right on the homepage, find and click on the link that reads HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019

3. Now, the results will flash on your screens

4. Download your result now and take a print for further use.

If you cannot use the internet or want to save time and check scores via SMS, here are the steps to check!

To check class 10 marks: Type RESULT NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

To check class 12 marks: Type NB12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 560702

The high leaving certificate (HSL) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSLC) result at the level of class 10 and class12 are scheduled to release today by the authorised Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE). As per the announcements, the result would be out in the afternoon itself and the students are advised to track the official website for updates.

For further details and references, you can use this official notification @ http://nbsenagaland.com/documents/Notifications/2019/Result_notice.pdf

The Nagaland Board of School Education has already dropped the notice for heads of registered institutions to collect the mark sheets, pass certificates and other documents between May 3 to May 7 and keep in mind to visit in the office hours.

