Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 @ nbsenagaland.com: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the results of HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations on the official website nbsenagaland.com today, Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the late afternoon. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check their results through the official website. As per the official release of NBSE, the HSLC and HSSLC results. In case the official website stops working, the candidates can visit third party websites to know their results. The NBSE conducted the HSLC examination 2019 from February 13 till February 25. While the HSSLC exam began from February 12 and ended on March 4.

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Thirds party websites to check

http://www.examresults.net

http://www.indiaresults.com

http://www.exametc.com

www.knowyourresult.com

Check out the official notification here

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Check your result via SMS

To get the result of HSLC (Class 10) examination 2019 via SMS, type

RESULT<space>NBSE10<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

NB10<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070

To get the result of HSLC (Class 12) examination 2019 via SMS, type:

RESULT<space>NBSE12<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

NB12<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2019: Steps to check on nbsenagaland.com

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019’

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

The heads of registered institutions have been informed by the Boards to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from May 3rd to May 7th during office hours.

In the previous year, the Nagaland board results were announced on May 18. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 66.01% and 12th standard has an overall pass percentage 12 Arts stream students was 73.42%, for Commerce stream was 73.75% and for Science stream was 84.39%.

