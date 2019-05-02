Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 declared: The results of class 10th or HSLC and class 12th or HSSLC declared by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) examinations on the official website nbsenagaland.com today, Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the late afternoon. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check through the official website and other third-party websites.

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 @ nbsenagaland.com: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the results of HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations on the official website nbsenagaland.com today, Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the late afternoon. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check their results through the official website. This year the pass percentage of class 10th is 68.29 percent. Wangshitemjen Ozukum from Queen Mary Hr. Sec.School, Mokokchung topped 2019 HSLC exam with 98 percent. For the HSSLC Class 12 examination, the highest was recorded by Science stream students at 81.37% while Arts stream students recorded 74.40% pass percentage for commerce stream, the pass percentage is 74.68%. The NBSE conducted the HSLC examination 2019 from February 13 till February 25. While the HSSLC exam began from February 12 and ended on March 4.

In the year 2018 year, the Nagaland board results were announced on May 18. The overall pass percentage for class 10th was 66.01% while 12th standard has an overall pass percentage was 73.42%.

As per the official release of NBSE, the HSLC and HSSLC results can be checked through other official websites also.

Here is the direct link of the official website

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Thirds party websites to check

http://www.examresults.net

http://www.indiaresults.com

http://www.exametc.com

www.knowyourresult.com

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Check your result via SMS

To get the result of HSLC (Class 10) examination 2019 via SMS, type

RESULT<space>NBSE10<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

NB10<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070

To get the result of HSLC (Class 12) examination 2019 via SMS, type:

RESULT<space>NBSE12<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

NB12<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2019: Steps to check on nbsenagaland.com

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019’

Step 3: The results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the results

Step 5: Take out a printout for future use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App