Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 @ nbsenagaland.com: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the results of HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations on the official website nbsenagaland.com today, Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the late afternoon. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check their results through the official website, as per the official release of NBSE. In case the official website stops working, the candidates can visit third party websites to know their results. The NBSE conducted the HSLC examination 2019 from February 13 till February 25. While the HSSLC exam began from February 12 and ended on March 4.

The heads of registered institutions have been informed by the Boards to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from May 3rd to May 7th during office hours.

In the previous year, the Nagaland board results were announced on May 18. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 66.01% and 12th standard has an overall pass percentage 12 was 73.42%.

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Here are the live updates

Nagaland board to declare 2019 results shortly

The NBSE is all set to declare the result for HSLC 10th and HSSLC 12th exams shortly on the official website. According to the official release, the results will be announced in the late afternoon on Thursday, May 02, 2019. However, time has not been confirmed yet. Students are advised to keep a check on the NBSE official website constantly.

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Thirds party websites to check

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2019: Steps to check on nbsenagaland.com

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019’

Step 3: The results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the results

Step 5: Take out a printout for future use.

Nagaland HSLC Result 2019: Check your result via SMS

To get the result of HSLC (Class 10) examination 2019 via SMS, type

RESULT<space>NBSE10<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

NB10<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070

Nagaland HSSLC (Class12th) Result 2019: Check your result via SMS

To get the result of HSLC (Class 12) examination 2019 via SMS, type:

RESULT<space>NBSE12<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

NB12<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2019: Last year overall percentage

The results for the class 10th and class 12th will be declared today. The pass percentage of both classes are yet to be announced. In the previous year, the Nagaland board results were announced on May 18. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 66.86 percent and 12th standard has an overall pass percentage of 79.21 percent.

Nagaland Class 12th results 2019: Stream-wise pass percentage

The Science stream students’ pass percentage of 84.39 per cent, followed by Commerce students at 73.75 percent. While the pass percentage for Arts stream students was 73.42 percent.

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Check out the official notification here

The HSLC, HSSLC result will be declared on the official website nbsenagaland.com today on May 02, 2019. This was mentioned in the official notification published on April 27, 2019. In case the candidates are not clarified regarding anything related to the result, they can it through the official website. Check out the official notification here.

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2019

