Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 declared @nbsenagaland.com: The result has been declared on the official website, and those who haven't yet checked their results are required to do the needful at the earliest to avoid the heavy traffic hassle. Those who haven't checked their result can do so on the official website. The result was announced following a press conference at about 12 noon that announced this year's toppers for both class 10 and class 12.

Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 @ nbsenagaland.com: The high leaving certificate (HSL) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSLC) results at the level of class 10 and class12 has been declared by the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) today, i.e. May 2, 2019 on nbsenagaland.com. Those who haven’t checked their result can do so on the official website. The result was announced following a press conference at about 12 noon that announced this year’s toppers for both class 10 and class 12. The overall pass percentage for class 10 this year is while for class 12 it is.

Other than the official website, students can also refer to websites such as indiaresults.com to check their result. Students are advised to keep their admit card ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle. Heavy traffic might lead to server error, hence students are advised to constantly track the website to get their result.

Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 today: How to check via the official website

Go to the official website i.e. nbsenagaland.com On the home page, click the link that reads HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019 After you have clicked the link, the results will be displayed on the screen Download the result, save it and take a print out for future reference

Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 today: How to check via SMS

For those who don’t have internet access, can get their result via SMS as well. For SMS, students are required to send their details such as roll number to a number specified below.

For class 12 marks: Type NB12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 560702

Type NB12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 560702 For class 10 marks: Type RESULT NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

Last year a total of 18,872 students appeared for the class 10 board examination out of which 13,858 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 66.01% while for class 12 Humanities students it was 73.42%, for Commerce it was 73.75 per cent and for Science stream it was 84.39%. Though collaboratively the overall pass percentage was 79.21%.

For class 12, a total of 15,281 students had registered for examination including 11,339 from the arts stream, 1360 from Commerce, and 2,582 from Science stream. This year a total of over 40,000 are expected to be awaiting their HSSLC and HSLC results

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App