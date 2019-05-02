Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 today @nbsenagaland.com: The result will be announced in the afternoon between 12 to 1 pm. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 today: The high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) results at the level of class 10 and class12 will be declared by the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) today, i.e. May 2, 2019. Students are required to check the result on the official website i.e. nbsenagaland.com.The result is expected in the afternoon, most likely between 12 noon to 1 pm.

Other than the official website, students can also refer to websites such as indiaresults.com to check their result. Students are advised to keep their admit card ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle. Heavy traffic might lead to server error, hence students are advised to constantly track the website to get their result.

Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 today: Where to check

The result will be available on the official website: nbsenagaland.com List of third party websites

Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 today: When to check

The result is expected to be released today i.e. May 2, 2019, in the afternoon between 12 noon to 1 pm.

Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 today: How to check via the official website

Go to the official website i.e. nbsenagaland.com On the home page, click the link that reads HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019 After you have clicked the link, the results will be displayed on the screen Download the result, save it and take a print out for future reference

Nagaland NBSE 10th 12th result 2019 today: How to check via SMS

For those who don’t have internet access, can get their result via SMS as well. For SMS, students are required to send their details such as roll number to a number specified below.

For class 12 marks: Type NB12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 560702

Type NB12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 560702 For class 10 marks: Type RESULT NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

For more details, refer to the official notification issued by NBSE here: http://nbsenagaland.com/documents/Notifications/2019/Result_notice.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App