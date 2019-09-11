Nainital Bank Result 2019: Nainital Bank PO, SO, Clerk Result 2019 declared @ nainitalbank.co.in, Download Probationary Officer, Clerk & Specialist Officer results online: Nainital Bank has announced the results for the online written examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officer, Specialist Officers, and Clerk posts. Scroll down for the direct link of the website.

Nainital Bank Result 2019: Nainital Bank PO, SO, Clerk Result 2019 declared @ nainitalbank.co.in: Nainital Bank has announced the results for the online written examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officer, Specialist Officers, and Clerk posts. The Nainital Bank PO, SP, and Clerk Result 2019 is now available on the official website of Nainital Bank, nainitalbank.co.in.

Nainital bank had conducted the online recruitment written examination on August 24 and 25, 2019. A total of 130 vacancies would be filled by this recruitment drive. Out of 130, 35 vacancies are for Probationary Officer(PO), 60 for Specialist Officer(SO) Scale I and 35 for SO Scale-II.

Nainital Bank Result 2019: How to check Nainital Bank PO, SO and Clerk Result 2019

Step 1: Candidate should visit the official website of Nainital Bank, nainitalbank.co.in.

Step 2: On the appeared page click on the link that says, Declaration of Result for Online Written Examination Result 2019 for Officers and Clerk recruitment.

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to a new page, enter the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Click on the submit button, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for further reference

Candidates who qualify the examination must keep a check on the official website of the Nnaital bank as the date for interview will be announced there. Candidates will have to pass medical examination also as without being fit on the medical parameters candidate would not be allowed to proceed further. After qualifying the interview and medical examination appointment letter will be issued to the candidate.

Click here for visiting the official website of Nainital bank

