Nainital Bank Limited has released the notification for the post of clerk. Candidates can apply for the post by going to the official website of the bank i.e. www.nanitalbank.co.in till July 14, 2019. Candidates who are applying for the post must have knowledge of computers. Vacancies are open for 100 clerk posts and as per the age limit, all eligible candidates between the age of 21 and 27 can apply.

Important Dates:

The last date of applying for notification – July 14, 2019

The commencement of registration started from – June 29, 2019

The last date of paying the fee online – July 14, 2019

Examination to held in last week of July

Educational Qualification Required:

The candidates should be a graduate or post graduate from a recognized university with minimum marks of 55%

Candidates must have knowledge of computer operations.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the post before or on July 14, 2019, on the official website of the bank i.e. www.nainitalbank.co.in.

About Nainital bank:

The Nainital Bank Limited is a commercial bank founded in 1922. The bank is a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda. In recent times, the bank has expanded to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and has over 139 branches in Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana.

Nainital bank is associated with Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, LIC, National Insurance Company The bank provides online facilities apart from personal banking, business banking, Rural, and Agricultural Banking. The bank has a net worth of around 1.12 billion as on March 31, 2006. The bank also launched it’s rights issue in September 2009 to expand its capital adequacy ratio.

