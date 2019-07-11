Nainital Bank is hiring for 100 clerk posts in the bank. The interested candidates can check the official website for the jobs 2019 at the bank. The candidates who are interested can apply for the posts till July 14, 2019. Just three days are remaining for the candidates for the applying.

Nainital Bank Limited has started the application process for the posts of clerks. The bank is recruiting for various posts of clerks. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website @nainitalbank.co.in. The interested candidates can apply for the posts online before July 14, 2019.

Around 100 posts which have been notified by the bank will have the age limits between 21 to 27. The last date for the application process is July 14, 2019. The application process was started on June 29, 2019. The candidates can apply for the posts online and pay the fees online by or before July 14, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @nainitalbank.co.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter all the details and important information

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for future reference.

For the posts, candidates should have a graduation or a post-graduation from the recognized institute. The candidates should have minimum55 percentage. The candidates should have additional knowledge of computer operations.

The candidates will be notified about the written and other tests accordingly. The shortlisted candidates’ names will be uploaded accordingly on the official website.

The Nainital Bank LImited which has almost 139 branches in Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana, is hiring for the clerk posts. The candidates should visit the official website of the bank to get the latest information about the posts. The shortlisted candidates after the written test will be notified by the bank about the interview. The candidates should regularly check the website. The candidates should have a regular look over the Nainital Bank website for getting the latest websites.

