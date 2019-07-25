Nalanda University Recruitment 2019, apply online for Director, Assistant Manager and other posts @ nalandauniv.edu.in. Nalanda University has invited candidates for the post of Director, Assistant Manager and Others. Eligible candidates can apply for the job the official website nalandauniv.edu.in before August 29, 2019.

Nalanda University recruitment 2019: Nalanda University has declared several job vacancies for Director, Assistant Manager and Other Posts. The candidates who are interested can apply for the posts online. The last date to apply for the job vacany is 29 July 2019. Candidates who are eligible for the given posts can apply online through the official website nalandauniv.edu.in.

Nalanda University has invited applicants for the post of Administration Director, Admissions & Evaluation Director, Administrative Officer, Assistant Finance Officer, Accounts Assistant, Assistant Managers and Private Secretary. The Educational Qualification for the jobs has been given in pdf form on the official website. The students are required to pay Rs 500 fee while applying for the job.

After receiving the application, candidates will be called written test followed by an interview. Only those candidates who will be able to clear the written test will be called for interview. The candidates selected for the interview will be informed on their personal mail ID or number. For more detailed information go on to the Nalanda University website and download the pdf.

After giving the interview, the candidates will be chosen according to university guidelines. The duration of the project is one year. The posts are temporary and will renew with the project. It should be noted that the last date of filing the application form is July 29, 2019, and interested candidates are required to register the application form carefully before the last date on university’s official website.

