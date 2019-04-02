Namakkal District Court Recruitment 2019: Applications are been invited for Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service Rules & Tamil Nadu Basic Services in the Civil Unit of Namakkal Judicial District for Computer operator and other posts, Candidates need to go through the Written Test, Practical Test and Personal interview round. Applicants can check the official website-districts.ecourts.gov.in, to get more updates.

Namakkal District Court Recruitment 2019: Principal District Court, Nammakal invited candidates for the post of Computer Operator and other posts. The eligible, as well as intrested candiates, can apply to the post on or before April 29, 2019. Candidates need to go through the Written Test, Practical Test and Personal interview round. Candidates can check the official website-districts.ecourts.gov.in, to get more updates.

Important date:

• April 29, 2019: Last date of application

Vacancy Details:

• Senior Bailiff-01 Post

• Driver-01 Post

• Computer Operator-04 Posts

• Night Watchman-10 Posts

• Sweeper-04 Posts

• Sanitary Worker-03 Posts

• Xerox Machine Operator-07 Posts

• Junior Bailiff-10 Posts

• Office Assistant-11 Posts

• Masalchi-06 Posts

Education Qualification:

• Senior Bailiff: Candidates must possess minimum General Educational Qualification i.e must

have passed S.S.L.C Public examination or its equivalent.

• Driver: A candidate must have a Driving License for driving a motor vehicle, issued by a competent

authority under the motor vehicle issued by a competent authority under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1939 (Central Act IV of 1939) with practical experience of driving a motor vehicle for a period of not less than five

years.

• Computer operator: Candidates must be a pass in Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer

Applications from a recognized University of Indian Union or a Bachelor’s degree in B.A., or B.Sc., or B.Com., from a recognized. The University of Indian Union with a Diploma in Computer Applications

from a recognized University.

• Night Watchman: Must be able to read and write in Tamil.

• Sweeper – Must be able to read and write in Tamil.

• Sanitary Worker- Must be able to read and write in Tamil.

• Xerox Machine Operator – Candidates must possess Minimum General Educational Qualification i.e must have passed S.S.L.C Public examination or its equivalent.

• Junior Bailiff- Candidates must possess Minimum General Educational Qualification i.e must have passed S.S.L.C Public examination or its equivalent.

• Office Assistant- Must have Passed in III Form or VIII Standard from recognized school.

• Masalchi- Must be able to read and write in Tamil.

Pay scale:

• Senior Bailiff- (Rs.19500 ­ 62000/­ + Allowances as per the rules in force)

• Driver- (Rs.19500 ­ 62000 + Allowances as per the rules in force)

• Computer Operator- (Rs.20600­65500/­ + Allowances as per the rules in force)

• Night Watchman- (Rs.15700 ­ 50000 + Allowances as per the rules in force)

• Sweeper- (Rs.15700 ­ 50000 + Allowances as per the rules in force)

• Sanitary Worker- (Rs.15700 ­ 50000 + Allowances as per the rules in force)

• Xerox Machine Operator- (Rs.16600 – 52400 + Allowances as per the rules in force)

• Junior Bailiff- (Rs.19000 ­ 60300 + Allowances as per the rules in force)

• Office Assistant- (Rs.15700 ­ 50000 + Allowances as per the rules in force)

• Masalchi- (Rs.15700 ­ 50000 + Allowances as per the rules in force)

Age Limit:

• Gen: 30 Years

• OBC: 32 Years

• SC/ST: 35 years

How to apply:

Eligible candidates may apply for the said posts in the

prescribed format along with copies of all the testimonials and certificates duly self-attested by the applicant and send the applications along with other necessary documents in the given address below:

Sd/­K.H.Elavazhagan,

The Principal District Judge, Principal District Court

