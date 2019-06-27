NATA 2019 Admit Card: The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 examination is going to be conducted by COA on July 7, 2019. Candidates can download the NATA Admit Card 2019 for July exam on online.cbexams.com/nata.

NATA 2019 Admit Card: The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the admit card or hall tickets for the upcoming National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 examination on the official website – online.cbexams.com/nata. According to the reports, the NATA Admit Card 2019 or NATA 2019 Admit Card or NATA Hall Tickets 2019 is now available for download on the official website. NATA 2019 is being conducted by the authority for admission to five years Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch.) degree course at recognized universities across the country.

The NATA 2019 has been scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019, which is the date for CTET 2019 examination as well. Candidates need to have their registration or application number and password to access their admit card for NATA 2019. All the applicants of the NATA 2019 examination can log into the official website – online.cbexams.com/nata and download their respective admit cards from the website by following the instructions given below.

How to download the NATA 2019 Admit Card or NATA Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website as mentioned above – online.cbexams.com/nata

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NATA Admit Card 2019 Download”

The candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the application number and password

Submit the details

The Admit card for NATA 2019 examination will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the Admit Card or hall tickets for reference if future

Meanwhile, for more information regarding the NATA 2019 examination, candidates can visit the notification on the COA official website. Here’s the direct link to go to the official website.

