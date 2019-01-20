The students who have been looking forward to pursuing a five-year course as a Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), the online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will begin on January 24, 2019, at 10 in the morning. A notification carrying the information has been launched at the official website of NATA @ nata.in.

The students who have been looking forward to pursuing a five-year course as a Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), the online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will begin on January 24, 2019, at 10 in the morning. A notification carrying the information has been launched at the official website of NATA @ nata.in. The examination which will be conducted in two phases for the academic session of 2019-20. The first examination will be conducted on April 14, while the other will take place on July 7, 2019. The last date to apply for the examination is March 11, 2019.

The Council of Architecture has been conducted the NATA since 2006. According to the notification, the CoA has decided to conduct the test twice a year, thus giving the opportunity to those students who miss out the first test due to some reason or other and to improve

upon their NATA score in the first test by re-appearing the second test. The notification also reads that currently there are about 480 institutions that are imparting architectural education in India. Here are some of the other necessary information regarding the NATA 2019:

NATA 2019: How to apply online

Go to the official website @ nata.nic.in.

Click on “Online registration for NATA 2019”.

Fill in the required details to register and click submit.

Take a print out of your application for future reference.

NATA 2019 Eligibility:

The candidates who have passed 10+2 scheme of examination with 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also 50% marks in aggregate at 10+2 level examination are eligible for the examination.

NATA 2019: Important dates

Stage I examination

After filling the application form, the online correction window will remain active from March 12 to 15, 2019. Students can download the admit card on April 1, 2019, while the examination will take place on April 14. The result will be declared on May 3, 2019.

Stage II examination

After filling the application form, the online correction window will remain active from June 15 to 17, 2019. Students can download the admit card on June 24, 2019, while the examination will take place on July 7. The result will be declared on July 21, 2019.

