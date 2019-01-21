NATA 2019: The online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will begin on January 24, 2019. The interested candidates who want to apply through the official website, nata.in. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture will be conducted in two sessions. On April 14, it will be the first session, and on July 7, 2019, the second session will be conducted.

NATA 2019: The registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will start on January 24, 2019. The aspirants who want apply for the same can apply through the official website, nata.in. This year, the National Aptitude Test in Architecture will be held in two sessions, first on April 14, and second on July 7, 2019. The examination will be held for those who want to pursue a five-year course as a Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch). This is for the academic session of 2019-20. The main function of COA is to regulate the education and practice of the professional architecture in India. The other function is to maintain a registry of architects.

Anyone pursuing the profession must be registered with the COA. The candidate should qualify in NATA in order to study B Arch degree.

NATA 2019: Exam pattern

Part A is consists of Mathematics and General Aptitude. (120 marks)

Mathematics: Paper consists of 20 questions which carries 2 marks each. (20×2= 40 marks)

General Aptitude: This section (MCQ) carries 2 marks each (40×2= 80 marks).

Part B (80 marks)

Part B consists of Drawing which carries 40 questions of 2 marks each which equals to 80 marks.

Eligibility:

– The candidate should be a pass out of class 12th from any recognised institution. It is compulsory for the candidate’s mathematics as one of the subjects.

– The candidate should have a pass out of 10+3 Diploma in any stream from an institution, recognised by the Central or State governments. Mathematics should be one of the subjects.

– The candidate should have passed an International Baccalaureate Diploma. This can be done after ten years of schooling with mathematics as a compulsory subject.

