The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) second exam is scheduled to be conducted today. The exam has been conducted by the Council of Architecture and started at 10 AM today. The exam is being conducted in 122 cities in India and in one city abroad(Dubai). The results for the NATA 2019 examination is scheduled to be declared on July 21, 2019.

Every candidate had to report to the NATA test Centre by 8.30 AM. No candidate has been allowed to enter the exam hall without NATA 2019 Admit card issued by COA and a valid photo. Candidates have been allowed to carry materials like pencils, pens, erasers, color pens inside the exam hall. However, no candidates were allowed to carry materials like oil color or crayon, watercolor.

The NATA 2019 Entrance exam is a 3-hour duration examination constitutes 2 parts- Part A and B. Part A examination constituting of General Aptitude questions and Mathematics. Candidates get 60 minutes to finish the answer script of Part A. In Part B examination, questions constitutes of questions which are drawing based and each candidate get 120 minitues to complete the exam.

Part B of the NATA 2019 is conducted in the offile mode whereas Part A is conducted in online mode. The General Aptitude questions constitute of 40 marks whereas Mathematical questions constitute of 20 marks in Part A examination. On the other hand, part B examination constitutes of 2 questions of 40 marks each.

