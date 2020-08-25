NATA 2020 admit card download, www.nta.in hall tickets 2020: The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 admit cards have been released by the the Council of Architecture on the official website portal - nata.in

This is all on schedule, as the schedule stated that on Agust 24th, there would a downloadable version of the admit card available for students. Candidates giving the exam may download the admit card from the official website. It must be noted that every admit card will generate a roll number for the particular student.

Candidates must make sure that there is no alteration or harm to the admit card, specifically to the photograph and the signature present on it. If there any damage whatsoever, those with the damaged cards will not be allowed to sit for NATA 2020.

The exam would take place on 29th August, in 2 groups. The first from 10 AM – 12 PM, and the second from 12:30 PM-2:30 PM.

