National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 First Test result has been declared on Friday, September 4. All the students who had appeared for the NATA First Test can check the result on the official website, nata.in
The result was expected to be declared on Thursday but was postponed by a day and released on Friday. Students can now check the rank and response sheet on the official website now.
How to check NATA 2020 result:
- Step 1: Visit official website i.e. nata.in
- Step 2: Locate and Click on Link for NATA 2020 1st Test Result
- Step 3: Log onto the exam portal using your credentials
- Step 4: Locate Link for NATA 2020 Result and click on it
- Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen as scorecard
- Step 6: Download the Result Scorecard in PDF format
- Step 7: Take printout for future reference
ALSO READ: Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2020 for Plus One admissions released @ hscap.kerala.gov.in, Check details here
The Council of Architecture will also hold a secondary exam for NATA 2020 on 12th Sept 2020 and the result for the 2nd Test will be declared on 17th Sept 2020. Being a national-level screening or entrance test, students who qualify in NATA 2020 exam will be eligible for admission to 5 year B.Arch Degree programmes offered by institutes affiliated with the council.
The candidate has to scored the minimum NATA 2020 qualifying cutoff to be eligible for admissions into various institutions. A minimum of 32 marks out of 125 marks must be secured in Part A and 18 marks out of 75 marks must be secured in Part B.Out of total 200 marks, the overall NATA cut off marks would be declared by the council soon after the release of both NATA results 2020.
ALSO READ: Likely to conduct compartment exams for classes X, XII by Sept-end: CBSE tells SC