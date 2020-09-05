The Council of Architecture has declared the NATA 2020 Results online. Candidates who appeared for the 1st Test of Architecture Entrance Exam conducted by CoA can now check the results of NATA 2020.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 First Test result has been declared on Friday, September 4. All the students who had appeared for the NATA First Test can check the result on the official website, nata.in

The result was expected to be declared on Thursday but was postponed by a day and released on Friday. Students can now check the rank and response sheet on the official website now.

How to check NATA 2020 result: