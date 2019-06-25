NATA Admit Card 2019. National Aptitude Test in Architecture will soon declare the admit card on its official website, ie nata.in. The exam for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be held on July 7, 2019, from 10 am to 01:25 pm.

NATA Admit Card 2019 @ nata.in.: NATA National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2019 will soon release the admit card for July exam on its website, ie. nata.in.Candidates those who wish to appear for the examination this year can download the admit card from the official website of NATA on nata.in, once released.

The online application form process was commenced on January January 24, 2019, and it was concluded on June 15, 2019. The exam for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be held on July 7, 2019, from 10 am to 01:25 pm.

According to the official notification admit card was supposed to be released on Monday i.e., June 24 2019. However, the hall ticket is not yet released.

NATA Admit Card 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Login the official website of NATA on nata.in,

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which says ‘NATA Admit Card 2019

Step 3: The link will direct to a new page. Enter NATA application number and date of birth correctly

Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: NATA 2019 Admit Card will display on the screen

Step 6: Download the Admit Card for further reference

Candidates must note that they should carry the admit card in the examination hall. Admit card is a mandatory document. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without Admit Card.

Also, Candidates must carry a valid photo id along with them on the day of examination. Candidates can check the official website of NATA on nata.in, for more details and updates. NTA conducts exam twice a year. Previous to this, the exam was held on April 12. Result for the same was announced on May 3, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App