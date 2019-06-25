NATA admit card 2019: The hall ticket for July 2019 of the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be released by the Council of Architecture (CoA) on its official website, nata.in on June 24. The link is yet to be declared. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, Sunday, 2019. The selected candidates can take admission in architecture and related courses.

The online application process began on January 24, 2019. The registration process ended on June 15, 2019. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 01:25 pm on the examination day. Their result is expected to be released on July 21, 2019, through the official website of NATA.

Candidates will need their application number to check the admit card.

NATA admit card July 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, nata.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘registration and result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the admit card link under June 2019 exam box

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Fill all log-in details

Step 6: Download admit card that will be displayed

The link will be activated soon, as per official sources.

NTA conducts exam twice a year. Previous to this, the exam was held on April 12. Result for the same was announced on May 3, 2019. The scorecard is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

The admit card contains the details such as candidates’ name, roll number, gender and category, examination name, reporting time to the centre, exam centre name and address, photograph and signature images and the instructions which are to be followed by the candidates for the examination.

