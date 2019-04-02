National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 is scheduled to take place soon and the authorities are going to release the admit card for the same today itself. The students who want to crack the entrance examination should start preparing from now. To save you from the chaos, we have listed down the important dates to remember for all the students who are going to sit for the entrance examination.

NATA 2019: National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019’s admit card is expected to release today, on April 1. The candidates who will be appearing for the examination should keep a regular check on the notifications. As the announcements for the release of hall tickets have been made, the candidates should visit the website to keep a track of release. The admit cards will be available on the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019.

1. The date for the first examination: April 14

2. The date for the second examination: July 7

The students should note that it is not compulsory for them to appear for both of the tests. It depends totally on the discretion of the aspirant. They should also note that the students can sit for either of the examinations or both of them. The application forms need to be filled for the test they wish to appear for.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture that is soon going to be held will start from 10 am to 11 am and from 11:15 am to 1:15 pm. As the hall tickets will soon be released, we have listed down here the steps to download!

1. Visit the official website of NATA that is nata.in

2. Find and click on the option ‘admit card/hall ticket 2019’

3. Provide the required details in the vacant space.

4. Submit the credentials

5. Now, the hall ticket will appear on your screen.

6. Download the admit card and save it somewhere

7. Take a print out for further use.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be conducted by COA, which has been responsible for the examinations since the year 2006. The test will be held following the terms of the provisions of CoA (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 1983.

