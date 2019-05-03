NATA Examination 2019: the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) has been declared. All the candidates who have appeared for the NATA 2019 examination can check their result by visiting the official website of NATA, nata.in.

NATA Examination 2019: The result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 is expected to be declared on May 3, 2019. The result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 will be available at the official wesbite of NATA, nata.in. The examination was held on April 14, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the NATA 2019 examination can check their result by visiting the official website of NATA, nata.in. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is conducted for admission to the 5 years Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course. The entrance exam is organised to test the aptitude of the candidates and measure their general aptitude, mathematical skills, drawing and observation skills, aesthetic sensitivity, sense of proportion and critical thinking ability. The results will be announced for the first attempt of NATA 2019. The final answer key of the same has already been published by the Council of Architecture. The NATA 2019 examination was organised in two shifts out of which the first shift timings were 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and the second shift timings were 11:15 AM to 1:15 PM. The examination consists of 200 marks.

Steps to download the NATA Examination 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA, nata.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying NATA Result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the option saying download admit card.

Step 5: A new page will open up.

Step 6: Enter the provided application number and password.

Step 7: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the result.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep it with you for future reference.

