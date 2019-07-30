NATA July Results 2019: The National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture has declared the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) July examination results at online.cbexams.com. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their result from the official website,

NATA July Results 2019: The National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture has released the results for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) July examination 2019.

Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their scorecard by visiting the official website of NATA. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) was conducted on July 7, 2019, by the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture. the answer key for the same was released on July 8, 2019.

Steps to download NATA July 2019 Score Card

step 1: Click on the website, online.cbexams.com

step 2: ion the homepage, click on the NATA scorecard

Step 3: To login, the page, Enter your Application No., Password, Captcha code is shown

Step 4: After login, click on view scorecard to check and download the result

Step 5: Take the printout for the result for future reference.

The NATA 2019 scorecard will be available in two formats:

Marks obtained out of 200 and in each component

Pass/Fail

Qualifying marks for NATA-2019 would be based on the following rules:

Candidates must score minimum 25 percent in MCQ portion (30 out of 120)

Candidates must score a minimum of 25 percent in Drawing portion (20 out of 80)

The overall marks would be based on the on post-exam statistics and at the discretion of the Council.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) measures the aptitude of the applicant for a specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability that have been acquired over a long period of time, and that are related to the specific field of study, i.e. Architecture.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App