NATA result July 2019 declared @ nata.in: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has announced the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on the official website nata.in. Candidates can check the result on the official website. After qualifying the examination, candidates will be eligible to take admission in five-year B.Arch degree courses across India.

According to the official data, a total of 35,748 students had registered for the NATA April exam. While 35,651 students had applied for the July examination. The examination is conducted twice a year. Out of 18,126 students, over 14,589 qualified the NATA July 2019 examination.

NATA result July 2019: How to check scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website, nata.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘click here’ next to NATA July 2019, on the home page.

Step 3: Log-in after using credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed, download the same, take a print out.

Second test as held on July 7 across 189 centres all over India. There is also one centre in Dubai. The first test was held on April 14 across 191 Indian, and one centre is in Dubai. For the April examination, which was declared earlier, 27,232 candidates passed the exam.

NATA result July 2019: Qualifying marks

Candidates who will be qualified to take admission will have to follow certain eligibility criteria. Qualifying criteria is given below:

1. A minimum of 25 per cent is required in the MCQ based question paper.

2. A minimum of 25 per cent is required for the drawing related question paper.

3. Overall qualifying marks (Out fo 200) will be based on post-exam statistics and the discretion of the statistics.

Details will be displayed on NATA Score Card 2019

1. Name of the candidate

2. Roll number

3. Application number

4. Marks obtained in each component (first and second attempt)

5. Marks obtained out of 200 (aggregate score)

6. Qualifying status

Additionally, the result will also include other details like photographs, the category of the candidate, date of birth, and name of parents.

