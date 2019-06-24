The much-awaited test for the Architects in waiting will take place on July 7 and the admit card for the last NATA of this year will be out today in a short while.

The Admit card for the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) exam due to take place on July 7 will be released today on June 24. The exam will be conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA). the Council of Architecture (CoA) has decided to conduct NATA twice a year to provide an alternative option to bright aspirants for studying Architecture. The scheduled exam in July will be the first exam to take place after the decision was taken by CoA. The NATA is conducted in an incomplete online mode. Aspirants are given chances to appear twice in a year and the best score from the two tests will be validated for admissions into different colleges for Architecture.

NATA measures the competency of students for the field of architecture where drawing, observation, Mathematics and aesthetic sensibility is required. The test consists of two parts, Part A comprises of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Mathematics and general attitude that is taken online and Part B is of drawing, which is a conventional paper-based test. It will be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm with Part A from 10 am to 11 am and Part B from 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.

The notification from the CoA stated, “Candidates opting to appear in both the first and second test may note that they will be issued with the separate scorecard for each test. The scorecard for the Second test shall contain the marks secured in First & Second Test and also the best marks secured in either of the Tests as a valid score for admission to B.Arch. Course,”

The was held in April. A total of 32856 candidates took the first NATA held on April 14 and 27232 candidates had qualified. The exam took place at 191 centres throughout the country and at an overseas centre in Dubai. The overall pass percentage was 82.9%.

