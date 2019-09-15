National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Recruitment 2019: National Chemical Laboratory, Pune had issued a notification for the filling up of Project Assistant post. Candidates are left with two days to apply as the last date is September 17, 2019.

This can be a great opportunity for the candidates to work with the National Chemical Laboratory. The candidates who fit in the eligibility criteria are only advised to apply for the post, else they will be considered as ineligible for the post of Project Assistant.

Vacancy details to apply for the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Recruitment 2019:

Project Assistant-II– 04 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have M.Sc. degree in Physical / Chemistry / Organic / Inorganic / Polymer Chemistry / Polymer Science

OR

The candidate should have B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech. degree in Chemical Technology / Chemical Engineering / Polymer Science / Polymer Engineering / Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks.

Age

The candidate should not be more than 30 years otherwise, will not be considered eligible. The 5 years age relaxation can be offered in case of statutory groups and women.

Monthly Remuneration

The candidate will get the monthly compensation of Rs 25,000/- (consolidated).

National Chemical Laboratory Pune Recruitment 2019 Notification– Download PDF

How to apply for the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Recruitment 2019?

Those interested candidates who haven’t applied for the post yet can apply in a prescribed format within last two days along with two copies of their recent passport size photograph and attested copies of testimonials (certificates, degrees, mark sheets) and send it to the address: The Head, PSE Division (Dr. Kadhiravan S), National Chemical Laboratory, Pune- 411 008, make sure that the post reaches on or before September 17, 2019. Application documents can also be emailed at k.shanmuqanathan@ncl.res.in that should include an application letter, copies of all mark sheets, biodata and degree certificates.

