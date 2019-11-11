The Andhra Pradesh government has announced to awarded the meritorious students of class 10th. The Krishna district administration has made arrangements for the distribution of APJ Abdul Kalam Vidhya Puraskars awards for the students. The award ceremony will be held in Krishna district on the birth anniversary of former education minister Abul Kalam Azad.

Reports said the state government will award to around 301 students who have performed excellently in their class 10th exams. The list also includes students from other courses include Intermediate examinations, polytechnic, engineering, and other graduation courses. meanwhile, the awards are being given to the students studying in government institutions. The award includes Rs 20,000 cash prize, tablet PCs, mementos and certificates.

Apart from students, the government will also give lifetime achievement awards to the persons belonging to minority communities who have done excellent in various fields. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also participate in the award ceremony.

The National Education Day is celebrated across the country. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was born on November 11, 1888, had served as the first education minister of India from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. on this day, the country celebrated his contribution to the cause of education. The HRD MInistry in 2008 had announced that November 11 to be celebrated as National Education Day.

Recently, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy courted controversy after he announced to rename the APJ Abdul Kalam award scheme with his father’s name. With hours of the order, social media condemned the government ‘s order. The opposition also slammed the Jagan Reddy government and termed it as arrogance to change the name of a beloved leader. However, as criticism mounted, CM Mohan Reddy ordered to immediately cancel the government order and named the awards as its earlier name.

