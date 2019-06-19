NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Eligibility Test (NTA) will start from tomorrow, June 20 to June 28, 2019. Like last National Eligibility Test, the NTA will be conducting this year's NET too. The NTA has made changes both in the syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates can check all the below-mentioned details about NTA UGC NET 2019.

NTA UGC NET 2019: The conduction of National Eligibility Test (NTA) will begin from tomorrow, June 20 to June 28, 2019, across the country. The NET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the second time in a row. Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had been conducting the nation-wide NET. The NTA conducted its first-ever NET in December 2018 in which 9.56 lakh candidates took part.\

It is being conducted to fill the posts of professors and assistant professors in colleges and universities of the country. Without qualifying the eligibility test, no candidate can be recruited in the teaching staff for colleges and universities. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the test.

Facing criticism from the different quarters for not setting-up exam center in Srinagar, the NTA has now set-up the same in the state capital for Kashmir students. Last year, students from Kashmir had to travel to Jammu and other states for the NET. Many students could not make it and missed the exam.

NTA UGC NET 2019 Syllabus:

The testing agency has made slight changes in the syllabus for all the subjects. Candidates can visit the official website of the NTA and download the syllabus. The NTA will be holding a test for 84 subjects across 91 places in the country.

NTA UGC NET 2019 Exam Pattern:

Unlike the previous year, this year’s exam will be conducted without any gap period. As the time for the paper I is over, students will be given paper II. Earlier, there was a gap between paper I and paper II.

NTA UGC NET 2019 Result date:

The NTA will declare NTA UGC NET 2019 Result by July 15, 2019.

