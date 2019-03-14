National Health Mission (NHM) Recruitment 2019: The eligible candidate can appear for the interviews process from March 19, 20 and 22 respectively. Check here for the details of the various posts

National Health Mission (NHM) Recruitment 2019: National Health Mission Ambala, Punjab has started accepting the applications for Data Assistant, Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), and other posts. According to the eligibility criteria, candidates can apply on or before March 16, 2019.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) website, the recruitment details:

1. The last date for the submission of the application is March 16, 2019, up to 02:00 PM

2. Interview recruitment date begins from March 19, 20 and 22, 2019

National Health Mission (NHM) available Recruitment: Number of posts

• For the post of Medical Officers-02 Posts

• For the post of Staff Nurses-12 Posts

• For the post of Counselors-01 Post

• For the post of Data Assistant-01 Post

• For the post of Epidemiologist-01 Post

• For the post of ANMs-14 Posts

• For the post of District BioMedical Eng-01 Post

• For the post of Audiologist & Speech Therapist-01 Post

• For the post of Psychologist-01 Post

• For the post of Optometrist-01 Post

• For the post of DEIC Manager-01 Post

• For the post of EMT-02 Posts

• For the post of post Eye Donation Counselor-01 Post

• For the post of Ophthalmic Assistant-01 Post

• For the post of District level PPM -1Post

• For the post of TB Health Visitor-01 Post

NHM Recruitment details for Data Assistant, ANM, and Other posts, along with candidates’ educational qualification requirements:

• For the Medical Officers-M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Haryana Medical Council.

• For the Staff Nurses-B. Sc. Nursing /GNM course from recognized institution Haryana Government

• For the Counselors-Bachelor in Psychology

• For the Data Assistant-10+2

• For the Epidemiologist-Medical Graduate (MBBS) with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Preventive and For For the

Social Medicine / Public Health

• For the ANMs- ANM course from recognized institution by Government

• For the District BioMedical Eng- Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering

• For the Audiologist & Speech Therapist- B.A.S.L.P/ B.Sc. (Speech & Hearing)/ B.Sc. ASLP

• For the Psychologist-M. Phil. Clinical Psychology/ M. Phil Rehabilitation Psychology and registered with For the

Rehabilitation Council of India.

• For the Optometrist-Degree or Diploma in optometry course from a recognized institution

• For the DEIC Manager- MPH/ MBA (Health)/ MDRA/ MHA

• For the EMT- Registered B. Pharmacy/ D. Pharmacy/ GNM/ BSc Nursing

• For the Eye Donation Counselor-Graduate degree in Sociology/social work/arts/science recognized by respective

University

• For the Ophthalmic Assistant- Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant Course

• For the District level PPM -Post Graduate

• For the TB Health Visitor- Graduate OR Intermediate

•Age Limit: The eligible candidate should be under the age of 18-42 year

Application process:

Candidates eligible for the post can send the application form with the required documents to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala on or before March 16 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More