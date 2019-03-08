NHB Recruitment 2019: National Housing Bank has opened the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Managers through its official portal - https://nhb.org.in/. Candidates can check the details such as eligibility criteria, number of vacancies and important dates given below.

NHB Recruitment 2019: National Housing Bank has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the vacant posts of Assistant Managers at various branches of the bank. Those who are interested to submit their applications for appearing in the recruitment examination of the bank may do so by logging into the official website of National Housing Bank.

Candidates must note that the selection to the posts will be based on their performance in the two-tiered examination and personal interview. It has been reported that the examination will be a held online in a Computer Based Format its CBT. Meanwhile, according to the notification, the last date for submission of the application form for the vacancies has been scheduled for March 28, 2019.

NHB Recruitment 2019: Name and number of total posts

Assistant Manager: 15

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification: Candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognized university or any other institutions recognized by the central government.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post should be in between the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on the last date of application submission. However, age relaxation will be given to those belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

How to apply for NHB Recruitment 2019:

1. Candidates need to log on to the official website

2. Look for the Apply Online option on the homepage

3. Click on to the link and wait

4. A new window will appear

5. Here, fill all the details in the application form

6. Upload photo and signature and supporting documents

7. Finally, submit the application form

8. Take a print out of the confirmation page for reference in future

Important dates of NHB Recruitment 2019:

1. Online registration of applications, Fee payment: March 2 to March 28

2. Online examination or CBT: April 21

3. Declaration of the online exam result: April / May

4. E-call letter release date for interview: May

5. Interview date: May/June (tentative)

6. Final result declaration: June/July

