National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELT), Chandigarh has issued a notification inviting applications for the posts of Computer Operator. Candidates who wish to apply for the post can apply through a prescribed format on or before the last date September 7, 2019.

A total number of posts for NIELIT, Chandigarh Recruitment 2019:

Computer Operator (C): 06

Computer Operator (P): 01

Eligibility criteria to apply for Computer Operator post:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be 12th class passed in any stream with at least 6 months of computer course done or 12th class pass with DOEACC/NIELIT ‘O’ Level Course.

Age Limit

The candidate’s age should not be more than 35 years, otherwise, he/she will not be entertained.

How to Apply for NIELIT, Chandigarh Recruitment 2019:

Eligible candidates can apply for the Computer Operator post in a prescribed format and send their application forms to the address- IETE Building, Plot No. 925, Sector 30-B, Chandigarh-160030, and make sure that the application form must reach the above address on or before September 7, 2019.

About National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Chandigarh

The institute was established in 1978 to provide professional services in the field of Information, Electronics and Communication Technology. It is one of the leading institutes in this region. It has a team of dedicated, highly-qualified, well-trained, and experienced professionals. Working in such an environment will be an added bonus for the candidates applying for the post as they will get to learn a lot of things around.

