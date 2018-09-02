The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the results for D.El.Ed 2018 June exam on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the website - nios.ac.in and download their respective results.

NIOS D.El.Ed 2018 June results: The results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination has been declared by National Institute of Open Schooling on its official website – nios.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination that was conducted during the month of June can now check their results and download the same from the official website.

According to reports, this year, more than 12 lakh candidates have appeared for the NIOS D.El.Ed June exam 2018. Out of the total candidates that appeared for the exam, 1,62,457 were untrained teachers from West Bengal, 1,16,930 untrained teachers from Assam, 2,69,377 from Bihar, 52084 from Odisha and 66,323 from Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the NIOS was established in the year 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry. Reports say that it was the Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign that entitled NIOS to conduct the two years diploma course in elementary education examination.

Steps to check and download the NIOS D.El.Ed 2018 June results are given below:

Log in to the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in Search for the link that reads, “NIOS D.El.Ed 2018 June Exam results” and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, enter the required details and click on submit Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Check the results and download the same take a print out of the result sheet if necessary for reference

To go to the official website and download the results directly, click on this link: http://www.nios.ac.in/

