National Institute of Open Schooling(NIOS) admit card: The admit card has been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for the D.El.Ed (Diploma in elementary education) third examination on the official website nios.ac.in. Interested candidates are requested to download their admit cards. The candidates need to bring it along with the NIOS I to enter the examination hall.

This is the diploma examination in elementary education held by the government of India for untrained teachers teaching the primary and upper primary classes. The HRD ministry has asked the aspiring teachers to appear for the programme. The aim to conduct the examination is to enable skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding which are required to make them more effective.

Following are the steps to download the NIOS DElEd admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘hall ticket 3rd D.ElEd exam.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed, fill in your enrolment details to log-in further.

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take out a print out for future purposes.

Candidates are requested to carry the identity card sent by the NIOS along with a valid photo identity proof issued by the government. According to the official release, in case a candidate forgets to carry the necessary documents, they might not be allowed to appear for the exam.

NIOS is an ‘Open School’ which was started as a project by the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) to cater to the needs of a heterogeneous group of learners up to pre-degree level.

In 1986, the National Policy on Education had suggested strengthening Open School System for extending the open learning facilities in a phased manner at the secondary level all over the country as an independent system with its own curriculum and examination leading to certification.

