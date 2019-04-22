NIA Recruitment 2019 Notification: Applications for Accountant, Assistant and Stenographer posts have been invited from eligible candidates at nia.gov.in. Candidates need to submit the applications by May 9, 2019.

NIA Recruitment 2019 Notification: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the vacant posts of Accountant, Assistant and Stenographers through its official website. The interested candidates can check the notification on the official website and also download it for reference. The application process for the recruitment has started from April 9, 2019, through its official website. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the application form has been scheduled for May 9, 2019.

NIA Recruitment 2019: Designation and Vacancy Details

Accountant posts: 1

Assistant posts: 4

Stenographer Grade I posts: 6

How to check the NIA Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Visit the official website of the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Interested candidates need to look for the notification published on the homepage of the website

On finding, click on the link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Read all the details in the NIA Recruitment 2019 Notification

Take a print out of the notification for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the NIA Recruitment 2019 Notification: http://nia.gov.in/

Reports say that the candidates will be selected for the posts on deputation basis only. Candidates willing to apply must send their application form along with the supporting documents to SP (Adm), NIA HQ, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 by the last date.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More