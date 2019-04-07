National Museum Delhi Recruitment 2019: There is a good opportunity for all the candidates who all are willing to serve for the ministry of Culture, as applications are been released for the post of Sr. Conservator and Young Museum Professional under National Museum, Ministry of Culture. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before May 1, 2019.

National Museum Delhi Recruitment 2019: National Museum, Ministry of Culture, Janpath, Delhi has invited candidates for the recruitment of Young Museum Conservator, Sr. Conservator and Young Museum Professional. The eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post on or before May 1, 2019. The whole selection process would depend upon the interview round. Candidates are hereby informed, that the whole process will be on a contractual basis.

Important date:

• May 1, 2019: last date of submitting the application

Vacancy Details:

• Senior Conservator – 1 Post

• Young Museum Professional – 2 Posts

• Young Museum Conservator – 3 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Conservator :

• Retired conservation professional or at least 10 years of experience in the field of conservation of wall paintings/museum objects after M.A. in Art Cons. / MSc. in chemistry & Master in Fine Art.

• Ex- Museum preparator, Asst. conservation and conservation assistant, chemical assistant and restorers will also be considered.

• Should have good computer skill

Young Museum Professional:

• Master’s Degree in Museology/History of Art/ Cultural Studies/Epigraphy/Anthropology/ Indian History or Ancient Indian History/Archaeology/Sanskrit/Pali/ Persian/Arabic from a recognized university.

• Should have good computer skills.

Young Museum Conservator :

• Masters in Art conservation Art/Heritage management /MSc. in chemistry from a recognized university/Master in fine arts.

• 5 years of experience in the field of conservation of wall paintings/museum objects/paintings.

• Having good computer skills.

Salary:

• Senior Conservator – Rs 35, 000/-per month

• Young Museum Professional – Rs 25,000/- per month

• Young Museum Conservator – Rs 25,000/-per month

How to apply:

Candidates keen to apply for the post can send their application in the enclosed proforma with curriculum vintage with detailed educational, professional qualifications and experience to the address given below:

National Museum Janpath, New Delhi at 6:00 PM.

note: Any applications received after the last date will not be considered.

About National Museum Institute:

The National Museum Institute of the History of Art, Conservation and Museology was formed and registered on January 27, 1989. The Institute has been one of the leading centres in the country for training and research in the field of art and cultural heritage. The Institute also collaborates with the institutions like Archaeological Survey of India, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, National Gallery of Modern Art, National Archives of India, Lalit Kala Academy etc. Its main objective is to give the students direct exposure to the masterpieces of art and cultural heritage and to provide technical support sections for holistic learning.



For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More