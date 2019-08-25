National School of Drama recruitment 2019: National School of Drama, New Delhi has announced vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply for the post online on the official website of NSD before September 23.

National School of Drama has announced vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor (Classical Indian Drama), Assistant Professor (Music), Assistant Professor (Acting). All the three posts have one vacancy each and eligible candidates are required to apply for the post before 23 September.

Eligibility criteria to apply for the post: Candidates should have a Bachelors degree in Arts and NSD Diploma in Dramatics. A Post Graduate degree in a required subject will also be appreciated. Good reading and writing skills. The maximum age for applying for the post is 45 years as per Indian govt. norms.

Interested candidates can apply for the post by filling online application on the official website of National School of Drama before the last date. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 for general category and Rs 100 for OBC. Fee once paid will not be refunded. It should be noted that all personal information should be filled correctly. After filling the form, candidates can take a print out of the application form for future use.

