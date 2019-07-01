UGC NET Answer Key 2019: UGC NET Answer Key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2019 on the official website at ntanet.nic.in. The key was issued on July 1, 2019. The key is available for paper 1 and paper 2 consisting of all 81 subjects. The NET 2019 was conducted on June 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26, 2019.

UGC NET Answer Key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the NTA answer key of UGC NET on the official website at ntanet.nic.in. The key was released on July 1, 2019. The key is available for paper 1 and paper 2 consisting of all 81 subjects. The UGC NET was conducted on June 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26, 2019. You need to enter your application number and date of birth for getting answer keys.

Check steps to download UGC NET Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA at ntanet.nic.in. On the homepage, there you find two links for answer key challenge and responses. Click any of the two links and you will be taken to a login page. You need to enter application number and date of birth.

Candidates who do not remember their application numbers can also check UGC NET Answer Key. They need to follow the following steps and download the key.

You need to click on the link on the homepage for forgot application number. Here, you will find two options for forgot credentials. Click on the forgot application number option. You will be taken to a form where you need to fill your name, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth etc. After entering all these details, you will get an application number.

