National Testing Agency AIEEA PG second round seat allotment counselling 2019: NTA recently announces the AIEEA PG second round seat allotment. Candidates can check or download it @icarexam.net / ntaicar.nic.in

National Testing Agency AIEEA PG second round seat allotment counselling 2019: AIEEA PG counselling result 2019 for second round seat allotment councelling has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the result can now check or download it from the official website of National Test agency or click on the link icarexam.net / ntaicar.nic.in to visit directly

Candidates must know that AIEEA PG result 2019 had been declared in online mode, and candidates can access the result only from the official website of NTA and no other source. Meanwhile, those candidates who made it in the list will be able to take admissions in various disciplines of Agriculture and Allied Sciences.

Follow the steps to check the AIEEA PG 2019 Counselling Result:

Step 1: Click on the link ntaicar.nic.in / icarexam.net

Step 2: On the homepage, under Result

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: To access the result candidates need to fill all the credentials like application number and password

Step 6: The result will appear in PDF format

Step 7: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for future references.

National Testing Agency (NTA) was established in 2017 by Union Council of Ministers in a aim to conduct Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).

