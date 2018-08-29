NTA entrance exams 2018: The National Testing Agency or NTA began the registration process for test practice centre for UGC, NET, JEE, NEET and etc on its official website. Interested candidates can log into the website nta.ac.in and register themselves now.

NTA entrance exams 2018: The newly formed examination conducting authority, National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the test practice centre for UGC, NET, JEE, NEET, etc on its official website nta.ac.in. Candidates who are interested to make themselves familiar with the examination pattern of under the new NTA can register through the official portal.

Moreover, the registration process for NET and JEE will start on September 1. According to the notification online, the candidates must note that the registration process for the same will be closed on the official website by September 30, 2018.

ALSO READ: HSSC Recruitment 2018: Haryana SSC releases notification for 18,218 posts @ hssc.gov.in

The government has announced that from this year, the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examination will be held twice a year under the newly formed NTA. Reports say that the first examination under the agency will be held between January 6 to January 20, 2019, while the second examination will commence from April 6, 2019, and will go on till April 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, the government has changed its decision of conducting NEET twice a year due to some constraints. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET will be conducted once in pen and paper-based module.

ALSO READ: BOB PO Result 2018: Bank of Baroda probationary officer mains exam result released @ bankofbaroda.com, see how to check

Candidates can follow the following steps to register themselves for NTA 2018:

Visit the official website of National Testing Agency or NTA – nta.ac.in

On the homepage, search for the registration link and click on the same

Fill up all the necessary details on the page and click on the submit button

Your registration process is now complete and you will be notified through your registered e-mail id or mobile number

ALSO READ: TSLPRB SI Recruitment 2018: Telangana TSLPRB Sub Inspector Answer Key released @ tslprb.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More