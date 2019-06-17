NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the NTA ICAR Admit Card 2019 on the official website. The candidates can visit the website of NTA and download the same. They can also follow the below-mentioned steps to download hall tickets. The NTA will conduct ICAR AIEEA on July 1, 2019.

NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency has issued the NTA ICAR Admit Card 2019 for Undergraduate, Post Graduate All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) and scholarship exams on the official website at ntaicar.nic.in. The candidates who had registered for the test can visit the official website and download the hall tickets.

The NTA will conduct ICAR AIEEA on July 1, 2019, and the result will be announced on July 17, 2019. After the announcement of results, the counseling of qualified candidates will begin. Till 2018, the AIEEA was held by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICA). It was conducted for getting admission to various UG, PG and PhD courses in Agriculture Universities across the country.

Check steps to download NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at ntaicar.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the download admit card link. Enter the required credentials. NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for further correspondence.

About ICAR-AIEEA pattern:

The exam will be held in both the international and national languages — English and Hindi. There will be a multiple choice based question paper carrying 50 questions in each subject. The duration of the paper is 150 minutes, i.e, two and a half hour. There will be negative marking, for each wrong answer, one mark is deducted. While as four marks will be awarded for each correct answer.

