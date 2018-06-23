Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET examinations will be held twice in a year, starting from December 2018. Reports say that both the exams will be held twice to reduce the stress and create more opportunities for the aspirants.

The aspirants will be able to get adequate time and opportunities with this new initiative, which is also set to reduce the chaos during examination due to the huge number of applicants every year.

According to reports, the change was proposed 10 years before the Union Cabinet approved the formation of the agency National Testing Agency on November 10 last year.

The NTA, which has been set up to conduct examination for higher educational institutions, was granted an amount of Rs 25 crore by the centre to initially start its operations thereafter the agency is expected to function on its own financial support.

It was Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur) that was held responsible for setting up of the NTA to conduct the national level entrance examinations every year. However, an official announcement from the agency is yet awaited.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations will be held in December 2018 and during May 2019. JEE Main is the gateway to admissions into the top technological institutions in India while NEET examination, which was conducted by the CBSE till date, is the gateway to the various government medical colleges in the country.

