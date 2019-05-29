NVS Class 6th Result 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya has declared the entrance examination results of Class 6th standard through its official website -navodaya.gov.in. Students or parents can check the results by following the instructions given below.

NVS Class 6th Result 2019: The results of 6th standard entrance examination has been released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya through its official website –navodaya.gov.in for students willing to take admission in the 2019-20 session. All the students who have appeared in the entrance examination of the school can check the results by following the instructions given below.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published the individual results along with the region-wise results. The Admission Document Formats are also now available on the official website of the Samiti. Students need to click on the link that says “Click here to download Admission Document Formats” to view the necessary details for the NVS Admissions 2019.

How to check the NVS Class 6th Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya – navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view class VI JNVST 2019 Result (Individual)” under the option “SELECT LIST OF STUDENTS TO CLASS VI THROUGH JNVST-2019”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the list of candidates selected for admissions

Download the list and check if your name exists on the list

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the list of candidates selected for admissions 2019: https://www.nvsadmissionclasssix.in/nvs6reg/homepage

