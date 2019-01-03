Navodaya Vidyalaya: The Admit Card or Hall Tickets for the upcoming lateral entry exam for admissions to Class 9 in 2019 has been released. Students who are appearing for the exam on February 2 can now download the admit cards by following the steps given below.

Students can check the following instructions to download the JNV Class 9 Lateral Entry Exam Admit Card 2019 given below.

How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) as mentioned above – navodaya.gov.in

Click on the link relevant to download the admit card on the homepage of the website

That is the moving link, “Click here to download Admit Card for Class IX Lateral Entry Test 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different window

Now, enter the details in the given space to login such as username and password

Submit the details

The admit cards will appear on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out of the hall ticket for reference in future

To directly download the admit card for lateral entry examination of Class 9, click on this link: https://www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in/nvs/homepage

