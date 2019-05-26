Navodaya Vidyalaya NVS JNVST class 6th result 2019: The results of Navodaya Vidyalaya's Class 6th standard has been released on nvsadmissionclassix.in. The steps to download the NVS JNVST Class 6th Result are given in this article.

Navodaya Vidyalaya NVS JNVST class 6th result 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) which had conducted the examination for Class 6th students for the next session has been declared on the official website – nvsadmissionclassix.in. The JNVST 2019 class 6th exam results can be checked on the official website with the help of the instructions given below. Those students who have appeared in the examination for Class 6th can check the results now.

Students of JNVST need to log in at NVS website by using their JNVST registration number and password to check the results. Students can also download the NVS prospectus from the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. According to the reports, the JNVST class 6 exam 2019 was conducted by the authority on April 6 at 600 Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.

HOw to check the Navodaya Vidyalaya NVS JNVST class 6th result 2019?

Students need to visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya as mentioned above

as mentioned above On the homepage, students need to look for the link that reads, “ NVS JNVST class 6th result “

“ On clicking, students will be taken to the next window

Here, enter the registration number and submit online

The result of the students will be displayed on the screen of the computer

Download the result sheet and take a printout of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result from the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya: http://nvsadmissionclassix.in/

