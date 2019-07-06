Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is hiring for various posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can check the official website of the institution. The last date for the online application is August 9, 2019. However, the last date of submitting fee is August 12, 2019.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is recruiting for various vacancies of Assistant Commissioner, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teacher & Other Miscellaneous Teachers, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant, and Lower Division Clerk. Around 2370 vacancies will be recruited across the country in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The interested candidates can apply for the post from July 10 to August 9, 2019. Candidates can check the official website @navodaya.gov.in for the posts.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @navodaya.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter all the important details

4. Download the document

5. Take the printout for future reference

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. the test will be conducted from September 5, 2019 to September 10, 2019.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. the test will be conducted from September 5, 2019 to September 10, 2019.

The educational qualification for the post of PGT, Candidates must have passed MA/MSc/M.Com with 50% marks with B.Ed. For the posts of TGT, a candidate should have 4 years integrated degree course from R.C.E. of NCERT in concerned Subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate or Bachelor’s degree in concerned subjects with at least 50% marks.

For Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group – B), candidates should have 4 years integrated degree course from Regional College of Education of NCERT with at least 50% marks with B.Ed.

For the Music teacher, candidates should have 5 years of study in music institution or bachelors degree with music from a recognized university and B.Ed.

For the posts of Art, PET, Librarian, Lower division clerk (Group C), Female Staff Nurse (Group – B) , Catering Assistant (Group – C), Assistant Commissioner (Group A) , Legal Assistant (Group – C), candidates should have respective degrees in the related subjects from the recognised institution.

The candidates can check the official website for the latest information. They can also the website for the information regarding age, retirement, and other details also.

