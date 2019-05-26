Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019: The detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria, application forms etc. are available in the website www.nvsropune.gov.in and also on the website of JNVs whose contact details are available in the website www.nvsropune.gov.in.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Regional Office, Pune has invited applications for the post of PGT (Post-Graduate Teacher), TGT(Trained-Graduate Teacher), Miscellaneous Teacher and FCSA (Faculty-cum-system-Administrator) on contract basis in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in the States/UTs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Eligible candidates may apply for Navodaya Vidyalaya Teacher Bharti through offline mode by sending their application to concerned Cluster Centres on or before June 5, 2019. The NVS will recruit a total of 370 candidates through NVS Teacher Vacancy 2019 drive for the year 2019. Out of the 370 candidates, 128 are for the post of PGT, 172 for TGTs and 70 for FCSA. The detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria, application forms etc. are available in the website www.nvsropune.gov.in and also on the website of JNVs whose contact details are available in the website www.nvsropune.gov.in.

Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed application form with a recent passport size photograph and a set of self-attested photocopies of testimonials/ certificates or ID proof etc. Latest by June 05, 2019 by Speed Post or Regd. Post or by Hand to the concerned Cluster Centres (as per list given below) in which they desire placement in the cluster JNVs.Candidates should apply to only one cluster centre JNV. Candidates should be present for verification of documents on 17.06.2019at the Cluster Centre JNV to which they have been posted by the cluster centre. Only one application will be accepted by the Cluster Centre JNV. The candidate should send only one application in any of the centres out of seven centre

Important Date:

Last Date of Application – June 05, 2019

Pay Scale:

PGT: Rs 27,500/-pm

Hard Station (Dist Kutch): Rs 32,500/-Consolidated per month.2)

TGTs & Misc: Rs 26,250/- per month

Hard station (Dist. Kutch): Rs 31,250/- consolidatedper month.3)

FCSA: Rs 26,250/- per month

Hard station (Dist. Kutch) Rs 31,250/-consolidated per month

Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 370

PGT (English) – 9 Posts

PGT (Hindi) – 24 Posts

PGT (Maths) – 8 Posts

PGT (Biology) – 18 Posts

PGT (Chemistry) – 18 Posts

PGT (Physics) – 23 Posts

PGT (Commerce) – 1 Post

PGT (Economics) – 4 Posts

PGT (Geography) – 12 Posts

PGT (History) – 10 Posts

PGT-IT – 1 Post

TGT (English) – 11 Posts

TGT (Maths) – 36 Post

TGT (Hindi) – 33 Post

TGT (Science) – 17 Post

TGT (Social Studies) – 18 Post

TGT (Marathi) – 5 Post

TGT (Gujarati) – 4 Post

TGT (Arts) – 14 Post

TGT (Music) – 7 Posts

PET(Male)-16 Posts

PET(Female)-06 Posts

Librarian – 04 Posts

FCSA – 70 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification and Experience:

PGT – MA/M.Sc./M.Com with 50 per cent marks or above and B.Ed

TGT – 4 years Integrated Degree Course from R.C.E. of NCERT in concerned Subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree in concerned subjects from Recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate. B.Ed from a recognised university

FCSA – Graduate with Diploma in Computer Application (equivalent to “A” level course of DOEACC) from a recognised institution (or) “A” level certificate from DOEACC (or) BCA from recognised University / Institution (or) B Tech / BE in Computer Science / Information Technology or Information Science from a recognized University.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App