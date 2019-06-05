Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019. Navodaya Vidyalaya Committee, Regional Office, Pune had issued the notification for 370 posts for PGT, TGT & Others. The Online application is closing today, i.e. 05 June 2019.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Recruitment Online Application for 370 posts for PGT, TGT & Others is closing today i.e. 05 June 2019. The candidates who are eligible and are interested can apply for the Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher through offline mode by sending their application form to the different concerned Cluster Centres on or before June 5, 2019. The recruitment is done on the basis in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in the States/UTs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Committee, Regional Office, Pune has published recruitment notifications for the post of PGT (Post-Graduate Teacher), TGT (trained-graduate teacher), MISC teacher and FACA (Faculty-cum-System-Administrator). For more details login to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti navodaya.gov.in .

Around 370 candidates will have an opportunity to get a job through NVS teacher vacancy 2019. Among 370, 128 posts are for PGT, 172 for TGTs and 70 for FCSA. Candidates applying for NVS contract teacher recruitment should fulfill the required eligibility criteria. Selected candidates will be given Rs.27500 / rupees for PGTs, TGTs selected candidates will be given Rs.26250 / and for Rs.26,250 / rupees salary for FCSA posts.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019: Important details

Total Posts – 370

PGT (English) – 9 Posts

PGT (Hindi) – 24 Posts

PGT (Maths) – 8 posts

PGT (Biology) – 18 posts

PGT (Chemistry) – 18 posts

PGT (Physics) – 23 posts

PGT (Commerce) – 1 post

PGT (Economics) – 4 posts

PGT (Geography) – 12 posts

PGT (history) – 10 posts

PGT-IT – 1 post

TGT (English) – 11 posts

TGT (Maths) – 36 posts

TGT (Hindi) – 33 posts

TGT ( Science) – 17 post

-service (social studies) – 18 post

-service (Marathi) – 5 Post

TGT (Gujarati) – 4 posts

TGT (Arts) – 14 post

-service (music) – 7 post

PET (male) -16 position

PET (F) -06 post

Librarian – 04 Posts

FCSA – 70 posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria and Experience

PGT – For Candidates seeling job in PGT, they should have the degree of MA/M.Sc./M.Com with 50% marks or above and B.Ed

TGT – the Candidates must have atleast 4 yrs Integrated Degree Course from R.C.E. of NCERT in concerned Subject with atleast 50% marks in aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree in concerned subjects from Recognized University.

FCSA – The Candidate should be graduated with Diploma in Computer Application (equivalent to “A” level course of DOEACC) from a recognised institution (or) “A” level certificate from DOEACC (or) BCA from recognised University / Institution (or) B Tech / BE in Computer Science / Information Technology or Information Science from a recognized University.

