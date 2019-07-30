Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has started the registration process for the admission test named Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) to class 6. This test is conducted to shortlist the students for providing admission in the class 6th. Presently, 661 Vidyalayas are sanctioned in 28 States and 07 union territories, out of which 636 are functioning.

Selection will take place in two phases- one on January 11, 2020 while the other one will be held on April 11, 2020. last date to apply for JNVST 2020 is September 15, 2019.

Registration for JNVST 2020 is free of cost. It can easily be done through websites such as www.navodaya.gov.in and www.nvsadmissionclasssix.in

Admit card will be made available on December 1, 2019 and March 1, 2020 in respect of phase 1 and phase 2 class VI JNVST 2020, respectively on the application portal.

Parents/Guardians of the students can refer to the official notification. They can check details such as two phases of the exam.

Result of JNV Selection Test 2020 is likely to be announced by March 2020 and May 2020 for Phase 1 and phase 2 class VI JNVST-2020 respectively.

Selection test will be conducted in various regional languages. Test will have three components – Mental ability test, Arithmetic test, and Language test.

Mental ability test will consist of 40 questions carrying 50 marks.

Arithmetic test will have 20 questions carrying 25 marks. Language test will consist of 20 questions carrying 25 marks. Time allotted to mental ability test is 60 minutes and 30 minutes, each for arithmetic test and language test.

The exams will be conducted at various centres as decided by the authorities. It is necessary for the candidates to carry admit card to appear for the examination.

