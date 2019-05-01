NBSE Class 10,12 results 2019: As per the official notice released by NBSE, the provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC examinations 2019 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the late afternoon of 2nd May 2019. The results shall be made available in the following modes - Internet and SMS. The results will be available on various websites - nbsenagaland.com, @indiaresults.com, @exametc.com, @knowyourresult.com, @ExamResults.net.

NBSE Class 10,12 results 2019: Nagaland board to declare result tomorrow @nbsenagaland.com

The Nagaland Board is all set to release the class 10th and 12th results tomorrow on May 2, 2019. As per reports, the officials have confirmed that the results of class 10th and the 12th board will be declared in the afternoon session. Candidates can check the class 10th and 12th results online through the official website @nbsenagaland.com. The Nagaland Board has notified the students that the results will be announced in the late afternoon. on May 2.

How to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website @nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the registration number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on the login button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference

How to check by SMS:

Type NBSE10 give space, enter ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

Type NB12 give space, enter ROLL NUMBER and send the same to 560702

This year, Nagaland board conducted the HSLC or Class 10 exams from February 13 to February 25 and class 12th or HSSLC from February 12 to March 4.

